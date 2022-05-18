Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 643,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DAVA traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 8,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.