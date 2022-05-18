Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 34.64.

EDR opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,951.95. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.66.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

