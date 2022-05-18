Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.64.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,951.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 25.74 and its 200-day moving average is 28.66.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

