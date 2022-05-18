Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 326,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,879. The company has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,838 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 769,522 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.