EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ENS opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
