EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ENS opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.