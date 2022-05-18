Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

