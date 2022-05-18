Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($16.15) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.10) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.41 ($17.09).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.25 ($12.76) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($15.79). The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.62 and a 200-day moving average of €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

