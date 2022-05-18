Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.60 ($20.42) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.41 ($17.09).

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.25 ($12.76) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($15.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.62 and a 200-day moving average of €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

