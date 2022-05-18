Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €17.50 at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

