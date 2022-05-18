Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT Raised to €15.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

