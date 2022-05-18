Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.27) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.31) to €14.90 ($15.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

E stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 30,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

