Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Short Interest Update

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 726,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

