Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

