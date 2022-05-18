Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.39) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,323 ($28.64).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 1,384.67 ($17.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,647.98. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($30,177.51).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.