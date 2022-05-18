Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $188.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a $188.00 price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

Entergy stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

