Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.