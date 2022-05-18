EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.