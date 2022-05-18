ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74.
About ePlus (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
