ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

