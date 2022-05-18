EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.