EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

EPR opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

