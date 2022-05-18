Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 19,000 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,990,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,330,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 193,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.19. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

