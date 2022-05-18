Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Richard Cooper Purchases 33,334 Shares

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Richard Cooper acquired 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,750.22).

Shares of EQLS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.07). The company had a trading volume of 130,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Equals Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.04 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.89 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.64 million and a PE ratio of -61.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 129 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

