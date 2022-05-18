Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.