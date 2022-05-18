Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.