Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compugen Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

CGEN opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 251.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Compugen by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

