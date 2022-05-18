Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

