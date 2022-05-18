Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.88.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.42. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$87.71 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

