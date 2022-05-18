Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSHA. Guggenheim cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

