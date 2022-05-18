Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allianz in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.24%.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
