Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allianz in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($260.42) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.24%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

