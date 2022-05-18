Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,786,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.