Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SouthState Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $62,751,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

