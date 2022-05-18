Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 18th (APO, APPF, AZN, BYCBF, CARR, CCBG, CENX, CF, CLH, CRH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 18th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a reduce rating. The firm currently has CHF 2,300 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 2,350.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ earnings or the first quarter matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Increased planted corn acres is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, higher natural gas costs are expected to weigh on the company’s margins. Ammonia production is also expected to remain under pressure. The company also faces logistics challenges.”

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistent share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations. International presence exposes the company to risks assciated with foreign exchange rate risks. The company's demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.”

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s first-quarter earnings were better than expected as stable production and recovery in commodity prices boosted performance. WPX Energy acquisition expanded DVN’s presence in Delaware Basin. The company is using new technology in production process to lower operating expenses. The divestiture of the Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on the oil-rich U.S. assets. DVN’s stable free cash flow allows it to buy back shares and distribute dividend. Devon has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, DVN’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, DVN operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Prudent capital deployment through buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. However, escalating expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $335.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $261.00 price target on the stock.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $214.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported unimpressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Pandemic-induced widespread supply chain disruptions, including higher tariffs and shipping costs remain concerns. The company is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks. Nonetheless, Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with a flexible and adaptable business model in order to optimize growth. It is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. Ubiquiti believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will likely help it expand the addressable market.”

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.