Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (ACU, ACY, ALRS, AMPE, AMPL, ASRT, FIVN, FSFG, ITMPF, JOBS)

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 18th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS). They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

