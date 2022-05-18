Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (ACU, ACY, ALRS, AMPE, AMPL, ASRT, FIVN, FSFG, ITMPF, JOBS)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 18th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.