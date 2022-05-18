Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 18th (ACVA, ADBE, ADSK, AER, AGYS, AHT, ALLT, ALV, AOS, ARCB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 18th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($260.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €270.00 ($281.25) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $132.00.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price cut by Eight Capital to C$3.25. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 78 ($0.96). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$66.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $270.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €24.20 ($25.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $45.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $40.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $52.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $44.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($16.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.00 ($17.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €19.60 ($20.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $188.00 target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $28.00 price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($31.25) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €149.00 ($155.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $350.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $321.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $405.00 to $375.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $354.00 to $330.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $345.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($52.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €81.00 ($84.38) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($202.08) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target trimmed by Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.70 to $4.60. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.80 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $81.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was given a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $117.00 to $106.00.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €65.00 ($67.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC to $25.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 79 ($0.97). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $270.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $100.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($337.50) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $320.00 to $280.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $165.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $625.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $24.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €12.50 ($13.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $13.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €251.00 ($261.46) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $133.00 to $115.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $115.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $370.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $19.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €44.00 ($45.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.45). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €52.00 ($54.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $195.00.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €36.00 ($37.50) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target boosted by Brookline Capital Management from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $61.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $61.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $136.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €60.20 ($62.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($244.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target lowered by CLSA from $45.00 to $42.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $18.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €188.00 ($195.83) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $100.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $139.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $175.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $165.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $171.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $155.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $100.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $147.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

