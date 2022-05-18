Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,096,619 shares in the company, valued at $69,188,427. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 289,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

