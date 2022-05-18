ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

