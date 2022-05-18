Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 813,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,717,450. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

