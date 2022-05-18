Eugene Willemsen Sells 4,560 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $10.81 on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. 8,873,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.08 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 103.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 130.8% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,550,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

