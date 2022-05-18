Everi Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Everi stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Everi by 783.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 146.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Everi by 41.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 10.9% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

