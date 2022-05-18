Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.