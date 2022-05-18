EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 9,238 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,235. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

