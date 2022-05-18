EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 9,238 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,235. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
