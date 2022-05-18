Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director David N. Gill Sells 5,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolus stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.