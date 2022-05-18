Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director David N. Gill Sells 5,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Evolus stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
