Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director David N. Gill Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolus stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

