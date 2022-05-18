Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAHPF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.