Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,804.0 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.08) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
