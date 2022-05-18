Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

