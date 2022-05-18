Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

