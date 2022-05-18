Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.
Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
