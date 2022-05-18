Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($30.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,479 ($30.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The company has a market cap of £23.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,835.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,111.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

