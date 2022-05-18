Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Express by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

