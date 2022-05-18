Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) will report $316.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $107.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

XPRO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.18. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

